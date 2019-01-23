In the arid landscape of southern Syria, lies the camp of Rukban. Starving, freezing, suffering from a lack of medical care, children have been dying here since 2016.

A week ago, Abdallah Arandas rushed his four-month-old daughter Yamal to the nurses in the camp for urgent medical care. She suffered from jaundice and needed specialised treatment. There are no doctors and no clinics, the nurses, who lacked medicine and equipment, could not help.

He then tried to cross into Jordan - on the other side of the sand berm demarcating the border with Syria - but to no avail. Jordan allows severe health cases to be treated in the health centre near the border however only a few people succeed in accessing the services.

On the other side of the camp are Syrian soldiers. Taking her to the government-held areas would have meant bribing the smugglers. Abdallah does not have any work because there is none and had no money to pay the smugglers.

Yamal died in his arms without receiving any treatment.

“We were displaced from home because of war and now we are in another war with death,” Arandas said.

He was forced to flee Al Qaryatayn in Homs three years ago. Since then, he has been languishing in Rukban camp in a territory trapped between Jordan and Syrian government forces, neither of whom facilitate the passing of aid.

His daughter was one of the eight children who died at the camp in the last month alone due to a lack of healthcare.

Ahmad al Khatib’s baby died unborn. Her mother needed a caesarian section, but she too failed to enter Jordan.

Two-month-old Khadija died of sudden fever and inflammation. Her father, Abdul Karim, did not have any money to buy her medicine.

Rukban has become a graveyard of children.

The situation worsened when Jordan shut its gates in 2016. It stopped aid deliveries after an attack was launched from Rukban, allegedly by Daesh. The terrorist group has been largely vanquished from Syria but it is suspected to still have some sleeper cells in the camp.

The Syrian government has cordoned off a 55-km radius around the camp and allowed all of two aid convoys to go through in the last year. Bashar al Assad’s regime makes it difficult for life-saving aid to get to besieged areas under what seems to be a deliberate strategy. The lack of necessary basics is aimed at coercing the residents to accept his rule and return to regime-held Syria.

“Even food is scarce,” Abdallah said. “We get warmth from a little bit of wood but mainly by burning plastic from here and there.”

People rely on smuggled goods from regime-controlled Syria, which they are often unable to buy because of the exorbitant prices the smugglers charge. The inhabitants in the camp are caged with nowhere to go, no one to seek help from.