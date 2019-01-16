Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday that all Al Shabab militants who stormed an upmarket hotel complex had been “eliminated” after an almost 20-hour siege that left 14 dead.

“As of this moment, we have confirmation that 14 innocent lives were lost,” Kenyatta said.

Al Shabab’s military spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after the two bombs went off and militants engaged in a protracted gun battle with Kenyan security forces.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab has been waging a catastrophic war for more than a decade to impose its interpretation of Islamic law. Emerging from the ashes of the anarchic failed state in Somalia, the group, with up to 9,000 militants, controls territory in southern and central Somalia.

In October 2017, a truck bomb in a busy neighbourhood of the capital Mogadishu killed more than 500 people, marking the deadliest attack carried out by the group in Somalia.

However, the hotel attack is the latest escalation in the war between Kenya and Al Shabab. Kenya currently has more than 4,000 troops on Somali soil, contributing 22,000 African Union troops in the battle against Al Shabab.

The militant group has repeatedly threatened retaliatory attacks for as long as Kenyan forces remain in Somalia.

The group vowed to carry out attacks against Kenya, citing economic, political and social marginalisation and the discrimination of Muslims in Kenya, which causes widespread frustration and radical discourse to flourish.

Kenyan intervention to Somalia

In 2011, after continuous cross-border attacks by militants in northern Kenya, kidnapping and killing civilians, including Western tourists in northern Lamu county, Kenya decided to intervene in Somalia.

However, although Kenya claimed hit-run attacks and kidnappings had been the driving force behind the invasion, its long-term investments and infrastructure ambitions for the north of the country also relied on its intervention in war-torn Somalia.

Since the 1998 attack on the US embassy in the capital Nairobi, Kenya has been a vital ally of the US in its counter-terrorism efforts in East Africa.