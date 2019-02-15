Racial discrimination and marginalisation against Africans “is endemic” in Belgium and it is inherently embedded in the culture through the colonisation that Belgium needs to apologise for, according to United Nations (UN) experts.

″(We are) concerned about the human rights situation of people of African descent in Belgium who experience racism and racial discrimination,” the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descents said in a new report.

Earlier this month, the UN delegation travelled to multiple cities across Belgium and interviewed people from non-governmental organisations, diverse communities and human right groups as well as the state officials.

At the end of their investigation, the UN experts found that people with an African background faced systematic and institutional racism in Belgium.

“There is clear evidence that racial discrimination is endemic in institutions in Belgium,” the group concluded in its statement.

When asked about the investigation, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel called it “a very strange report”.

However, many African descents in the so-called capital of the European Union were less surprised, reportedly facing different forms of racism and discrimination on a regular basis.

Recently, a very emotional video recorded by Belgium’s only black TV presenter, Cecile Djunga, sparked a nationwide debate about racism in the country.

In the video, Djunga talked about the racist messages she has received, including the woman who told her that “she didn't look good on screen because she is too black”.

She said in the video: “It doesn’t stop. I’ve been doing this job for a year and I’m fed up of getting tonnes of racist and insulting messages.