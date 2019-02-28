On Wednesday afternoon, President Muhammadu Buhari strode on to a red-carpeted podium at the International Conference Centre in the Nigerian capital Abuja, with his wife Aisha in tow, both smiling as the audience cheered.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was waiting, a certificate in his hand. They shook hands and then Buhari collected the certificate of return to the office of president, usually issued to the winner of the elections within seven days.

INEC had, in the early hours of Wednesday, declared Buhari winner of the presidential election held on February 23, after it was delayed for one week due to logistical and operational challenges.

He defeated 72 other candidates, including former Nigeria’s vice president Atiku Abubakar of the major opposition party the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Buhari gained 15.19 million votes, while the Abubakar (widely known as Atiku) secured 11.26 million votes.

Pockets of violence which left at least 47 people dead, as well as delays on the day of voting caused by the late arrival of materials and technical glitches affected the smooth conduct of the polls.

“I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me as your president for the next four years,” said 76-year-old Buhari, who was first elected as president in 2015.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful to you for judging me worthy of continuing to serve you and for your peaceful conduct.”

The opposition’s headache

But the opposition PDP was having none of it.

The party organised a press conference where Atiku was given all the time he needed to share his grievances, his face flushed with gravitas. The silent hall, packed with serious-looking party members, captured their shared feelings.

Addressing the audience, Atiku rejected the finally tally announced by INEC and said that it did not “reflect the will of the people”. The mood in the hall lightened a bit, party stalwarts and others who had gathered responded with sporadic outbursts of applause as he thrust his right hand to his chest.

In an earlier statement, he promised to seek redress in court and questioned the high voter turnout in states affected by terrorism in Nigeria’s northeast. He said troops were deployed to his party’s stronghold to suppress votes and added that “premeditated malpractices” ruined the results.

The next steps would be revealed to the public soon, he said.

Even before the electoral commission’s declaration yesterday, the PDP had, on Monday, scoffed at results as they trickled in from different states, saying those tallies were “incorrect and unacceptable”.

“We have the facts and when the time comes, we begin to release them,” PDP national Chairman Uche Secondus told journalists in Abuja.

The battle in the court

Buhari himself had previously rejected election results and rushed to the court when he lost the presidential elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

A former army major-general, he seized power in a coup that ousted the civilian administration of Shehu Shagari in December 1983.

Although the economy wobbled and austerity measures implemented at that time caused job losses and severe hardship, many people remember him for his War Against Indiscipline (or WAI) campaign launched in early 1984 during his 20-month stint as head of state.

Nigerians were forced to maintain orderly queues and dump garbage properly, soldiers wielding horse whips nearby to mete out severe punishment if need be. Civil servants who showed up late for work did frog jumps or received other punishments. Examination malpractice could fetch students a 21-year prison sentence. The death penalty awaited for people stealing oil.

Politicians, officials and businessmen numbering up to 500 were jailed under his watch.