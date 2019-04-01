The March 31st local elections in Turkey are arguably among the most closely electoral contests in the country's recent political history. On the campaign trail, both the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government, which has been in charge for 17 years, and the opposition which came with extra tricks up their sleeves to score some noteworthy wins.

Ultimately, the AK Party has continued its prevalence over political life in Turkey. The provisional numbers speak for themselves as the AK Party-MHP alliance achieved an overall 51.7 per cent of the votes, whereas the CHP-IYI Party alliance managed to obtain 38 per cent of the total votes. Consequently, 56 per cent of municipalities in Turkey will be run by the AK Party,

Some of the biggest cities did not go the way of the AK Party as the CHP won the mayorship of Ankara for the first time in 25 years, Izmir predictably went the way of the CHP and according to the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey the opposition CHP is in the lead in Istanbul at the time of writing. The race in Istanbul is one of the closest races in the city for decades.

Despite losing mayorships in these big cities the AK Party picked up a lot of district mayorships and Erdogan stated in his speech last night: "Even if the people have voted for an [opposition] mayor, the districts have been given to the AKP.”

While there will be many analyses about these elections’ results, there are - in my view - three key takeaways that can be captured from this electoral contest.

Firstly, this hotly contested election campaign reflects the spirit that infused the country’s leadership and lawmakers when they changed the political system. The switch from the parliamentarian system to the presidential system, which was spearheaded by the AK Party, has changed the political equation in favour of a more closely contested democracy.

As academic and political scientist Fuat Keyman observed, with the presidential system entering into effect, Turkey's electoral demographics witnessed substantial transformations.

“Turkey has incrementally moved from a situation whereby Turkish citizens would give 65 per cent of their votes to the centre-right, and the remaining 35 per cent to left-leaning parties. This political equation has changed with the new system where the centre-right would, at best, get 52 percent of the votes.

He added that “while this has created a polarisation, at the same time, it has made winning elections increasingly harder, forcing parties to develop political strategies and to form political alliances.”

Secondly, stemming from the first point, these elections are undeniably a victory for democracy. President Erdogan echoed this reality in his speech when he said that "Turkey has completed March 31 local elections with democratic maturity." In fact, two of the most critical measures of a functioning democracy are voter turnout and contestation.