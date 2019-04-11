JAKARTA — “He should be running in Russia, not in Indonesia,” a politician from a rival camp wrote on Twitter. Others poked fun at his name after a photo of his campaign banner went viral on Instagram. So began his political baptism of fire in the age of social media.

Mikhail Gorbachev Dom is running for a seat in Indonesia’s House of Representatives in the April 17 presidential and legislative elections. And like his famous Russian namesake, he is calling for political reforms in his country.

Dom, also known as Gorba, is an environmental activist and a first-time candidate for an elective post representing Banten, a district just west of the capital, Jakarta. At 32, he belongs to a new generation of young, tech-savvy Indonesians, who make up almost half of the 193 million citizens eligible to vote in the world’s largest Muslim country.

By actively wading into the political arena, Gorba also represents one of the two competing movements in Indonesia’s fledgling democracy -- the other being the Golongan puti, or golput, which urges millennial voters to abstain from casting their ballot in protest of ‘traditional politics’.

One political observer said whichever direction young voters take could well decide the fate of President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, who is in a rematch with Prabowo Subianto.

In 2014, Jokowi rode on a wave of youthful enthusiasm to narrowly defeat Prabowo. Five years on, his charm as the incumbent has faded, while the challenger has stirred up his conservative base, making the election tighter than surveys are showing, IDN Times editor-in-chief Uni Lubis said.

Still, Gorba and his new youth-oriented party are placing their bet on a Jokowi victory. They also hope that Jokowi's coalition will gain a majority in Indonesia's 560-seat legislature.

‘A new kind of politics’

While active in environmental issues, Gorba admitted that for a long time, he was not too excited about Indonesian politics.

“It’s all about money and corruption. So young people have no appetite to vote, because they see no hope for change,” he told TRT World.

“Old politicians just keep on fighting and yelling at each other, without accomplishing anything,” he said. This year, an estimated 75 percent of House members are running for re-election.

Then in late 2014, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (also known in Indonesian as PSI) emerged to challenge the ‘old system’, by engaging young voters, promoting pluralism and supporting the rights of women as well as ethnic and religious minorities. In a majority Muslim country like Indonesia, it is PSI’s belief that they have a place within the system, Gorba said.

What finally convinced him to join PSI and run for office, was its pledge to advance innovation as much as its stand on social justice, he explained while sat in the Jakarta-based party headquarters, which looked more like a tech startup than a political operation.

As campaign workers in t-shirts and jeans walked around with their headphones and laptops, Gorba explained that PSI is developing an Uber-like smartphone app, so voters can rate how their elected district representatives are performing in office, and whether they are fulfilling their campaign pledges.

“That really got me. I thought that they are putting into practice their pledge of doing politics in a smart and new way,” he said.

Political campaigning

The party’s innovation aside, the most challenging part of campaigning is still showing up in the community and asking voters for their support, Gorba said.