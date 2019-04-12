Four weeks on from the New Zealand mosques massacre, the Christchurch Muslim community was struggling to get worshippers to overcome their fears and return to Friday prayers.

"They are still very scared," Linwood mosque Imam Ibrahim Abdelhalim told AFP. "Normally we would expect around 100, but now it's about 30."

A 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder after opening fire at the Linwood and Al Noor mosques on March 15.

The Muslim community was further shaken this week when a 33-year-old man, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the name of US President Donald Trump, shouted abuse at worshippers at the Al Noor Mosque.

Daniel Nicholas Tuapawa, who pleaded guilty in court on Friday to acting in a manner "likely to cause violence," said he did not realise what he had done until police showed him a video of him yelling abusive comments including "all Muslims are terrorists."

The charge carries a possible prison term of three months, or a fine of up to NZ$2,000 ($1,350), according to CNN.

"I can't believe this is actually me," he told reporters after being remanded on bail until July 31 for sentencing.

Tuapawa said he suffered from mental health issues and had nothing against Muslims.

"It's just because it's been in the news and in my head," he said.

Flashbacks