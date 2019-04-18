They visit Sufi shrines to seek blessings from Muslim saints, eat beef dishes from roadside stalls, and their posters have a green background instead of the traditional saffron - The Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has a very different face in Kashmir.

The party known for its aggressive stance on Kashmir, is adopting Islamic imagery in an attempt to woo locals in the restive region for India’s parliamentary elections.

Since the BJP came to power in 2014, the party has come to embody the fears of India’s minority Muslim population, nowhere more than the majority-Muslim region of Kashmir, where over 70,000 people have been killed in three decades of conflict.

Nationally the party is accused of inciting violence against Muslims, while in Kashmir, the party’s manifesto calls for the removal of Article 370 and the Article 35A; two constitutional clauses, which prevent Indian citizens who are not from Kashmir from settling in the area permanently and acquiring property.

The articles make sure that the demographic balance of the region remains the same. In Kashmir, however, the party is keen to stress that nothing will change the status-quo.

The man leading the BJP charge in Kashmir, is 42-year-old Khalid Jahangir, who joined the party in 2014, and is its candidate for the Srinagar constituency, which will vote on April 18.

“Campaigning is difficult because people do not welcome us,” he told TRT World.

“All mainstream parties in Kashmir are seen as sinister, it is not only BJP,” he rushed to add quickly after.

“When I go to people, mainstream politics is hated. People dislike us. There is a lot of anger,” he said.

There’s no escaping the fact that for many Kashmiri’s, the BJP is an anti-Muslim party. In order to counter that impression the BJP’s Kashmiri candidates have gone to great lengths to stress their Muslim heritage.

Jahangir visited the Sufi shrine, Charar-e-Sharief, in central Kashmir to seek the blessing of a saint before starting his campaign, and after campaigning ended on April 16, he was seen eating meat at a roadside stall in Lal Chowk, the commercial hub of the main city, where vendors are believed to sell beef.

To the same end, the party’s national platform is not spoken about, but instead conversations with the electorate revolve around issues of development, roads, jobs, and programmes for the poor.

‘Only development’

There are a myriad reasons why Kashmiris would sign up for a party, which on the national level, incites against their state and religion.

But for those willing to explain their reasons for doing so to TRT World, personal vendettas and poverty featured prominently.

Muhammad Maqbool War joined the BJP in Kashmir in 1994 and was one of its first local candidates.

“The conflict broke out in Kashmir in the 1990s, and when it was at an early stage my father was killed by militants because he was a police sub-inspector” War explained, continuing:

“It created fear among us, it really affected me...I shifted to Delhi to save myself and my family.

“From there my BJP journey began,” he said.

War said that in 1996, the BJP sent him to Kashmir to fight the election in north Kashmiri hometown of Baramulla.

“I started an office in Baramulla. I fought elections in 1999, 2002, 2006, 2008 and many others. And today, this is my 11th election.”

“The agenda of BJP in Kashmir is development; to bring rail, tunnels to connect villages, to end poverty. We want development, only development,” War said.