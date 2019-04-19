Climate activists blocked hundreds of employees from entering the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale, state-run utility EDF and oil giant Total on Friday, environmental group Greenpeace said.

Separately in London, teenage protesters staged an emotional protest, weeping and singing, at political inaction on climate change near London's Heathrow Airport.

Similar protests were also staged in Italy and Austria.

Organisers Extinction Rebellion called for non-violent civil disobedience to force the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and stop what they call a global climate crisis.

The protests did not cause travel disruption on Friday during one of Britain's main holiday weekends, but police said they have arrested more than 570 people so far this week.