In pictures: climate change activists call for action in Europe
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: climate change activists call for action in EuropeActivists came out in France, Britain and Italy to urge their respective governments and world leaders to act against climate change.
Students attend a protest to demand action on climate change, in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy. April 19, 2019. / Reuters
April 19, 2019

Climate activists blocked hundreds of employees from entering the headquarters of French bank Societe Generale, state-run utility EDF and oil giant Total on Friday, environmental group Greenpeace said.

Separately in London, teenage protesters staged an emotional protest, weeping and singing, at political inaction on climate change near London's Heathrow Airport. 

Similar protests were also staged in Italy and Austria.

Organisers Extinction Rebellion called for non-violent civil disobedience to force the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and stop what they call a global climate crisis.

The protests did not cause travel disruption on Friday during one of Britain's main holiday weekends, but police said they have arrested more than 570 people so far this week.

Emma Thompson was one of several actors who read poems celebrating the beauty of nature from a pink boat lodged by the protesters at Oxford Circus in central London.

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told a rally of several thousand young people in Rome's Piazza del Popolo they should aim that when they are older they can say they did everything they could to help the climate.

Extinction Rebellion has vowed to increase the tone of their protest and they would be on the streets “as long as it takes.”

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury meets some of the protestors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
