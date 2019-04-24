"The rich don’t need to even pretend there’s democracy in Egypt."

My friend, another Egyptian reduced to anonymity out of fear, says this with almost humorous resignation.

"This is why they’re offering the poor people food just to come out…there’s not even a requirement to vote…just to turn up at the polling station for the cameras’.

There’s been another ‘democratic ceremony’ in Egypt.

The regime’s constitutional amendments have passed with an alleged 89 percent (88.8 to be exact) of the vote, not that there was ever any doubt of the outcome of the referendum.

The food, namely meagre portions of oil, rice and macaroni, or even cash payments for some lucky Egyptians, or the threat of force for some of the less fortunate, serve only as incentives for the largely disinterested poorer classes to provide camera fodder for regime propaganda.

This result for the regime has nothing to do with the will of the people of Egypt – it was already decided for them. Not only was the voted fixed, but the regime blocked by force any attempt to run a significant campaign against the amendments. The last thing they want is political activity to erupt during a mockery of a referendum, the outcome of which further obliterates any hope for progressive reform in Egypt.

To attribute democracy to this, or any ‘electoral’ event that has happened in Egypt since the brutal and ongoing coup against not just a democratic government but democracy itself, is an exercise in the absurd.

The regime’s goals in this pantomime referendum relate to the term limits of the presidency, the authority of the presidency over the judiciary and the authority of the Egyptian Armed Forces over, well, everything.

To translate this into the language of counter-revolution: it means that President Field Marshal Abdel Fattah El Sisi will now be able to stay in power until 2030, six years more than the terms stated in the constitution and will have complete control over all aspects of the state, with even the few slight cracks in the great wall of tyrannical power paved over.

Through a combination of blacklisting and professional and even not-so-professional persecution, the judiciary in Egypt was already packed full of Sisi loyalists. But there was constitutional room within the judicial system for potential sites of resistance to the regime.

Those sites, already so meagre, will be nullified entirely now the spectacle of the mock referendum is finished, and the regime’s will has been ratified.

The president will now have unprecedented powers over the judiciary, placing him as head of the Higher Council of Judicial Authorities, allowing him the power to appoint and dismiss the head of public prosecutions and leading members of the judiciary in every legal field.

Most notably, the president alone will have the power to appoint the head of the Supreme Constitutional Court (SCC), which is the judicial body that is supposed to hold the president to account.