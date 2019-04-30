The recent US decision to end sanctions waivers that enabled several major economies to continue buying crude oil from Iran has put Turkey and India on the horns of a dilemma.

Both countries have significant energy dependence on Tehran.

For India, the decision came as a double whammy, as Washington has also imposed sanctions on its other top supplier, Venezuela.

Also, the timing of the announcement came at a bad time – in the middle of national elections. The next government will have to face its impact, as soon it takes over in the last week of May. Iran is India's third-largest supplier of oil after Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Measured Indian response

Officially, in a measured response, India said it was adequately prepared to deal with the impact of the US decision; insiders, however, believe that it was expecting a second waiver, keeping in view the close strategic partnership and the new role New Delhi was acquiring in the India-Pacific as a counter-balancing power vis-a-vis China.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government will continue to work with partner nations, including the US, to find all possible ways to protect India's energy and economic security interests.

"The government has noted the announcement by the US government to discontinue the Significant Reduction Exemption to all purchasers of crude oil from Iran," he said, adding that India is adequately prepared to deal with the impact of such a decision.

India is also analysing the impact of the sanctions and Iranian response on its development and use of the Iranian port of Chabahar, which was aimed at facilitating alternate connectivity for Afghanistan, bypassing Pakistan.

Turkey’s defiance

In Ankara, Turkey's capital, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said Turkey was trying to convince the US to allow its biggest oil importer, Tupras, to continue purchasing crude oil from Iran free of sanctions.

Since both Turkey and India were in the same boat, the impact of the end of US waivers for imports of Iranian oil was part of discussions between senior Turkish presidential advisor Ibrahim Kalin and India's national security advisor Ajit Doval last week in New Delhi.

Indian officials, however, have indicated that they are gradually reducing their dependence on Iranian oil.

Turkey, along with China, has, however, remained defiant.

"The Europeans have set up a mechanism for transaction and payment [to bypass US sanctions on Iran]. We are looking at it now. We will see either if we can join or come up with a similar mechanism," Kalin told an Indian web portal.

Asked whether India had expressed inclination to join such a mechanism during his talks, he said, "No, I haven’t heard that."

He added, "But obviously they [Indians] are not happy with the sanctions."

He said while Turkey was looking at different options, it will continue to trade with Iran. He asserted that the sanctions on Iran will backfire.

"Iranians are remarkably resilient and have learned how to live under adverse conditions since 1979," he added.