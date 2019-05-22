KYIV, Ukraine — During his inauguration on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky started a political tornado that may eclipse his own skyrocketing rise to power – or let a legion of opponents nip his promises and plans in the bud.

Addressing the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s lower house of parliament dominated by the loyalist of his presidential predecessor and arch-enemy Petro Poroshenko, the small-framed 41-year-old comedian sounded aggressive.

“My election proves that our citizens are tired of the experienced, pompous, professional politicians who over the 28 years [of Ukraine’s independence] have created a country of opportunities — opportunities to bribe, steal and pluck the resources,” Zelensky, who won the April 21 election with 73 percent of the vote, told lawmakers.

Zelensky urged them to help him negotiate a ceasefire and a prisoner swap with pro-Russian separatists in two southeastern provinces, to dismiss key security officials appointed by Poroshenko, to vote in a law to remove lawmakers’ immunity from prosecution and to adopt tougher anti-corruption laws.

And then he dissolved the parliament.

The move was widely expected on Zelensky’s part, but its legality reflects Ukraine’s perennial problems with the interpretation of its complex and often contradictory laws.

“It’s dubious, but most constitutional experts believe that it’s not legal,” Oleksiy Haran, a politics professor at the Kyiv Mohila Academy, told TRT World.

If a ruling coalition consists of fewer than a half of Rada’s lawmakers – and that is the case since February – the incumbent can dissolve it, Zelensky’s team claims.

But a group of pro-Poroshenko lawmakers left the coalition last week in a move that technically requires the establishment of a new coalition – and prevents Zelensky from disbarring the parliament.

"There are no legal grounds for this," Volodymir Aryev, a lawmaker with Petro Poroshenko's bloc, told journalists. "This violation of the constitution as [the president's] first move creates huge chaos and a crisis."

Several lawmakers threatened to overturn the dissolution in courts, but some political forces formerly opposed to Zelensky are now ready for the snap vote.

“I believe that the current parliament earned a snap election,” Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister and head of the Homeland political party, said in televised remarks. “We, Homeland, are ready. I believe that the changes everyone is waiting for have begun.”

For most of 2018, Tymoshenko, whose trademark peasant braids made her a symbol of the 2004 pro-Western, anti-Russian protests dubbed the Orange Revolution, was seen as the top presidential hopeful in most of the polls.

But after Zelensky announced his candidacy in January and Poroshenko started a belligerently nationalist election campaign, she came third in the first round of the presidential vote in March.

Another presidential hopeful – who got less than five percent of the vote – accepted Zelensky’s decision as a step to appease the public.

“There are no constitutional grounds to dissolve the Rada, this is a purely political decision, but we support the snap election because the public expects it," leader of the nationalist Radical Party Oleh Lyashko told journalists.