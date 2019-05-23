BAVARIA, Germany — A small group of activists in Germany's landlocked Bavaria state is on a desperate campaign to fight misinformation and disenchantment among ordinary Europeans so that they can make a more informed decision in the three-day European elections starting from May 23.

“We don’t want to be armchair critics, we don’t just want to criticise policies, we want true freedom, human rights, democratic values, not just in our country, but across Europe,” says Martin Becher of the Bavarian Alliance for Tolerance.

Established deep in Bavaria's forested countryside, Becher's organisation runs a variety of campaigns, which include encouraging tolerance towards refugees and discouraging right-wing extremism.

The upcoming elections for the European Parliament (EP) presented Becher with a fresh challenge as much of the European population has a fairly poor understanding of the European Union (EU) and its numerous institutions. He wants to change this by educating people about the inner workings of the political and economic bloc.

He fears that people won't vote because they don't think much of the EU, and a lack of basic knowledge and understanding of the bloc could allow far-right Eurosceptics to enter the fray.

“Just look at Brexit,” he says. “We need people to go out and vote, we need people to know their rights.”

According to widely-held opinion, the Brexit vote was, to a huge extent, a lack of understanding of the EU.

It was also seen as a malicious campaign by an anti-EU lobby, that in many instances lied and cheated to get an ill-informed public on their side.

With these fears - and a vintage double-decker Berlin city bus - Becher applied to the Bavarian government for a grant to get his bus on the road and get the message out.

Becher received the grant and soon he and his team of young volunteers found themselves working overtime on the EuropaBus project.

The idea was that the EuropaBus would carry the message of a united Europe, helping remove the fear of Brussels and encourage greater public participation in the greater European dream.

Though his message could not be political, nor could he tell people not to vote for far-right parties, or any other political party for that matter, he could help to dispel myths that the EU is a bureaucratic institution.

“What’s challenging is generating enough awareness to allow voters to make an informed decision,” says Becher.

The implication is that the current political climate across Europe could provide a breeding ground of public discontentment and risk the rise of the far-right inside the European parliament.

“This year, polls indicate another slight increase in votes [for far-right candidates], but there will continue to be a solid pro-European majority in the EP,” says Julian Rappold, a researcher at the German Association for Foreign Policy.

The EuropaBus project toured various Bavarian towns, with its volunteers talking and taking in people’s opinion.

The volunteer team that ran the project on the ground say such is the best way to garner greater engagement in European politics and that voter apathy is often caused by the complexity of bureaucratic workings and alienation from the European parliament in Brussels.

The team is fully equipped with activists, a tour manager and a social media manager who ensure future events are well-advertised on their website and social media platforms.

Where exactly does the fear lie?

“I understand that there have been major changes in the European party-political landscape over the past five years, but we should not exaggerate by calling them 'fateful elections',” Rappold says.

However, the situation remains fairly precarious in one of Germany's richest states.

Bavaria's GDP is just slightly lower than that of Turkey's, at $594 billion in 2018. But its political landscape was recently shaken when the traditional and tolerant Christian Social Union (CSU) party took a major hammering due to 2015 refugee influx.

That was the first time the far-right AfD moved from its natural home in eastern Germany to more affluent parts of the country.