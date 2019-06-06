On October 20 2017, the US announced that its military operation along with local militants in the Syrian city of Raqqa was over, claiming victory over Daesh.

The four months of intense urban warfare claimed the lives of 1,600 civilians, according to an investigation by Amnesty International.

A year and a half later, the city of Raqqa is now facing a security vacuum similar to the one Iraq faced after the US pulled out its forces in 2010, allowing a radical terror outfit like Daesh to emerge and take over most parts of the country as well as spread into Syria.

The city is full of booby traps, landmines and unexploded shells, posing grave dangers to its inhabitants. Brutal gangs operating in nooks and crannies are posing another challenge while Daesh's sleeper cells continue to operate and assassinate people on a whim.

“We don’t go outside usually after 8 pm in the evening,” said a resident of Raqqa who wished her name to be withheld for security reasons.

“If I have to go outside, I go with friends or family members. I prefer not to walk alone in the streets in the evening hours. It’s so dangerous.”

The resident also said that her cousin was recently kidnapped and the family ended up paying $25,000 in ransom.

"These gangs communicate with the families of kidnapped via WhatsApp, using dummy American or European numbers," the resident added.

Many activists are pointing fingers at the SDF, an American ally which is dominated by the YPG, PKK's Syrian wing.

PKK is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, an underground network of activists and journalists who brought out news and images of cruelty from the besieged city, published a video of an armed robbery in April this year, exposing three gun-wielding men in fatigues similar to those the SDF militants wear, targeting an owner of a currency exchange shop.

Multiple assassinations have been carried out recently. The most chilling one was the killing of a prominent tribal leader and the member of the Raqqa Civil Council Bashir Faisal al Huwaidi on November 2 2018. The incident triggered public anger and discontent as Bashir was one of the most vocal critics of the SDF rule.

"There are many reasons for the fragility and vacuum of the security situation in Raqqa and the SDF-held areas in general," Abdulwahab Assi, a Syrian researcher and analyst at Jusoor for Studies, told TRT World.

"There is a weakness in the governance on account of the security grip which affects the administrative and organizational work. The negative SDF policy which fosters the ethnic gap between Arabs and Kurds such as conscription since the SDF is dominated by the Kurds."

Assi said another major issue is rising corruption in the SDF ranks. "I know lots of stories of the SDF smuggling ISIS (Daesh) fighters from prisons to [non-SDF held] territories after paying huge amounts of money to corrupt SDF members," he said.

"I don’t think that the American forces which are deployed near Raqqa aren’t able to secure the city, but the US mistake is that they only count on the Kurdish forces which are existing in an area with an Arab majority. The US should change its policy and prevent the SDF from marginalising Arabs."