Salma Salqene was born with a weak immune system and respiratory problems that require round-the-clock care to keep her alive.

But between the threat of regime bombardment in Syria’s Idlib province and a lack of resources in hospitals, getting adequate care is all but impossible.

The newborn requires an incubator but can only use one for a few hours each day because of the lack of medical equipment.

Doctors say that there are more urgent cases than hers and they have to prioritise who needs treatment first.

Her situation is stable for now, but the situation is precarious. Any sudden illness or infection could leave the month-old child fighting for her life again.

“The doctors said it is better if she stays in the incubator for a full recovery,” her father, Moustafa, told TRT World.

“I am looking to take my baby to another hospital. She might have a medical emergency soon, where will I go then?”

The 29-year-old and his pregnant wife fled their hometown of Kafr Nabbouda when the regime’s all-out assault on the rebel-held territory began in April.

The stress helped induce the pregnancy early and Salma was born more than a month before her due date.

When her mother went into labour, Moustafa was faced with the dilemma of choosing whether the birth should happen at home or in a hospital. The fear of going to the latter stemmed from the Assad regime’s targeting of medical centres in the region.

Eventually Moustafa decided on having the birth at home but his wife’s heavy loss of blood forced him to go to the hospital.

“I will never forget,” he recalled: “I thought I was about to lose both of them, thank God they’re alive.”

But like other Syrians, the future remains fraught with uncertainty. The fears about airstrikes are constant, as is the anxiety that his daughter’s life is constantly at risk.

Assad regime offensive

Since Assad launched his offensive in Idlib and the surrounding rebel areas, hundreds of thousands have fled for safety further to the north, and hundreds, including civilians, have died.