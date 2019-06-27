In pictures: Europe swelters under a heatwave
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Europe swelters under a heatwaveEurope is currently in the throes of a heatwave that is expected to get even worse with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius today. Here are some of the images of how Europeans are dealing with the heat.
People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hit much of the country, France, June 25, 2019. / Reuters
June 27, 2019

Europe is once again experiencing a surging heatwave conjuring up unfortunate memories of August 2003, when searing temperatures overwhelmed hospitals and led the deaths of at least 35,000 people, mostly the elderly.

This year, meteorologists have pinned the blame on a  blast of hot air from the Sahara.

Hospitals across the continent have been put on high alert and authorities have issued warnings for people to stay hydrated and out of the sun, particularly children and the elderly.

The previous heatwave lasted over two weeks but this one, luckily, is expected to cool down by early next week.

Recommended
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat