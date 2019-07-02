Tensions between Turkey and Libya peaked over the weekend as militias led by Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar targeted Turkish citizens living in Libya.

Just two days after Haftar ordered his forces to attack Turkish citizens and ships, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that “illegal militia forces linked to Haftar” had detained six Turkish citizens “in an act of thuggery and piracy."

The ministry demanded that the detained Turkish citizens be “immediately released."

If they weren’t then Turkey warned: “Haftar elements will become legitimate targets.”

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar also warned that there would be a “heavy price for hostile attitudes or attacks."

“We will retaliate in the most effective and strong way,” Akar said.

Instead of providing clarification on the detention of six Turks, Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army announced they had destroyed a Turkish drone in a strike in Tripoli.

On Monday, the Turkish citizens were released and said they want to continue their work in Libya. All six men are sailors and were permitted to return to their ship.

So what’s behind Haftar’s latest targeting of Turkish interests?

Ferhat Polat, a researcher at TRT World Research Centre, says that Turkish ships have been targeted for leverage in the past.

“This is not the first time that Haftar forces targeted Turkish ships and citizens in Libya. For instance, in 2015 a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Tobruk, Libya, was attacked by warplanes and artillery, killing a Turkish officer and injuring members of the crew,” Polat said.

Haftar’s aggressive stance toward Turkey has led to a deterioration of relations on both sides.

Proxy war

The latest escalation is one element of a complex proxy war which involves many regional powers in the conflict.

Since the beginning of what is commonly referred to as ‘The Second Libyan Civil War’, that kicked off in 2014—the first was when Gaddafi was overthrown—when the north African country became a playground for various militias, Turkey has supported the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Turkey has repeatedly highlighted that a democratic process is the only solution for the crisis and emphasises Libya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.