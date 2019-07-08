In the wake of the G20 summit in Japan last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin argued that liberal democracy has reached its limits, outliving its purpose with policies of “mindless multiculturalism”.

The decline of liberalism, which has long been discussed in academic circles, is not a new idea, but Putin’s recent assertion shows that it’s not a theoretical issue anymore, incrementally becoming a political reality.

Despite their differences, experts from different ideological orientations share the Russian president’s conclusions.

“I think it’s generally reasonably accurate given that I am looking at this particular topic at the moment,” said Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University.

Simons believes that liberalism’s decline is apparent given the outcome of the recent EU elections, where nationalist and conservative parties made crucial gains across Europe.

He describes it as “a fantastic example” of how liberals are losing.

In national elections, liberals have also been weakened because they no longer deliver what they promised in the first place, according to Simons.

“They have completely abandoned democracy in favour of liberalism, imposing liberalism on people, who are least willing to observe the cost of liberalism… a misunderstanding related to the idea of globalisation and multiculturalism,” Simons told TRT World.

Like Putin, Simons thinks that liberalism’s willingness to sacrifice national character and identity at the expense of globalism and ‘multiculturalism’ has angered large masses, leading to the emergence of populist movements across the world.

“The liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population,” Putin said during the interview.

Liberal democracy, which has been the driving force behind globalisation and multiculturalism since the fall of the communist bloc led by the Soviet Union in 1989, appears to have created an identity crisis, expanding across the world with the rise of nationalist movements.

Liberalism and identity crisis

The crisis has also been recognised by other experts.

Francis Fukuyama, one of the most popular American political scientists, who wrote The End of History and The Last Man, infamously claimed that the victory of the US liberal order over communism would be a permanent state for the whole of humanity. Now he is not so sure.

In his new book Identity,Fukuyama has backtracked on his bold theory in the face of various challenges to the liberal order, primarily from the Eurasian region, where Russia and China have a dominant role.