Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari knew how much power the open folder before him carried. Inside, there was a raft of loosely held papers containing signatures.

A handful of officials behind him watched silently as a pen dangled between his fingers. As Buhari leaned forward from his seat and signed the paper before him, the audience clapped and cheered.

Handshakes exchanged and a delighted Buhari looked up proudly at the crowd gathered at the African Union summit for African heads of state, held in the Republic of Niger’s capital Niamey on July 7.

This step was, by any measure, a significant move. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has finally accepted, after nearly four months of delay, to sign an agreement launching the African Continental Free Trade Area –– AfCFTA for short.

The AfCFTA aims to, among several other cardinal objectives, create a single market for goods and services and facilitate the free movement of people, capital, goods and services.

Nigeria had delayed signing the agreement, saying it needed to hold consultations with trade unions and local manufacturers.

President Buhari failed to attend a ceremony in the Rwandan capital Kigali in late March last year where 44 out 55 member states signed the agreement to open up their borders and eliminate barriers to trade.

“Without Nigeria, the leading economic power of the continent, there would have been a taste of unfinished business in the conclusion of this agreement,” Niger’s President Issoufou Mahamadou told the crowd at the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the Assembly of the Union on the AfCFTA.

The Republic of Benin also signed the agreement in Niamey, bringing the number of countries who have signed up to the agreement to 54. Only Eritrea is still to sign the pact, which makes the bloc the world’s largest free trade area.

Ambitious goals

Plans to get African countries to combine forces to promote regional integration and intra-continental economic cooperation are not new, with initiatives such as the Lagos Plan for Action for the Economic Development of Africa in 1980, and subsequently the Abuja Treaty establishing the African Economic Community in 1991.

But implementation and cross-border support for these initiatives were not strong enough to garner the substantial momentum that AfCFTA has achieved.

The approach makes the difference, says Tunde Ajileye, Consulting Partner at Lagos-based political and economic risk consultancy , SBM Intelligence.

“This agreement focuses on trade and not on creating a new economic zone that merges countries or compels them to, for example, meet this or that criteria to be part of that economic zone,” Ajileye tells TRT World.

“This focuses on trade that exists, that may exist, that will continue to exist and facilitate the movement of that trade across borders without all the cumbersome things that hamper trade like processes at the borders, and tariffs at the borders. It is a better approach that has a higher potential to succeed.”

Following rounds of negotiations, which began four years ago, huge progress was recorded in April this year after 22 countries ratified the agreement, meeting the minimum threshold for the pact to come into force in May. Currently 27 countries have ratified the agreement seeking to liberalise trade, boost intra-African trade, develop regional value chains and gradually build the foundation for a continental customs union.

The African Union has long acknowledged that regional economic communities such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the East African Community (EAC) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are vital foundations upon which a more united Africa with a strong position in global trade can be built.

At the end of the summit in Niger last weekend, African leaders launched the “operational phase” of the free trade agreement.

The key instruments that will govern this phase include cooperation on rules of origin, the monitoring and elimination of non-tariff barriers, a digital payments system, and a trade observatory dashboard. These measures are essential in improving the connectivity and efficiency of trade and would eventually increase the benefits accruable to member states.