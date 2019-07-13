On July 15, Turkey marks a crucial day, commemorating a time when people from all walks of life defeated a coup attempt in 2016, permanently changing the country’s coup-ridden history.

A rogue section of the Turkish army associated with the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) led a bloody putsch, killing more than 250 people and wounding thousands on the night of July 15.

Despite losses, experts from different fields believe the people’s sacrifice eliminates any possible future military intervention.

“After this point I don’t believe such a thing [another coup] will happen because of what we have been through –– before July 15, after July 15 and now with the latest changes in the constitution –– those who were involved were put on trial,” said Hanefi Avci, a former top Turkish police chief, who extensively reported on the infiltration efforts of FETO members into the state institutions and wrote a popular book about their activities.

Unlike previous coups, the July 15 putsch plotters have been put on trial. For 63-year-old Avci, who had stayed in public service for decades, the coup plotters facing an immediate court trial has been a significant achievement for the Turkish state.

“For example, the people involved in the September 12 1980 coup were taken to court 15 years later. And the people involved in the events of February 28 [the 1997 Turkish military memorandum] were tried much later,” Avci told TRT World.

“After seeing the [trial] process, I don’t believe anyone in Turkey will attempt such a thing [again],” Avci concluded.

Legal experts echoed a similar view.

A new thing: Trying coup plotters

Cavit Tatli, an experienced lawyer, who leads the Lawyers’ Association (Hukukcular Dernegi), the oldest and largest lawyers association in Turkey, is one of them. Tatli has followed the July 15 trials very closely, developing an understanding that goes much deeper than that of many other experts.

“We are facing a coup in a legal framework for the first time in Turkish history. We didn’t have such a chance before,” Tatli told TRT World.

“In previous coups, the coup instigators also oversaw the trials. In this aspect, it is something new for us. It is very important for Turkey that they [the coup instigators] be tried,” Tatli said.

Unlike July 15, after the 1960 military coup, the army not only overthrew the democratically-elected government but also tried Prime Minister Adnan Menderes, Finance Minister Hasan Polatkan, Foreign Minister Fatin Rustu Zorlu and other politicians in a military court, shunning all aspects of the rule of law.

At the end of the 1960 trials, Menderes, Polatkan and Zorlu were sentenced to death and hanged in 1961.

After the 1980 military coup, Turkey had also seen its democratically-elected political leaders tried in special courts, which had been heavily influenced by generals.

But with July 15, the situation appears to have changed in a permanent fashion.

“These trials are very important because they show people who may be thinking of staging a coup in the future that they too will be tried and penalised,” Tatli commented.