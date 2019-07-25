It’s one of the most important waterways in the world and has been in the news for weeks now.

The Strait of Hormuz has been the backdrop for the seizure of a British-flagged tanker, the Stena Impero, the downing of a US spy drone, and attacks and counter-attacks on oil tankers.

The body of water connects consumers in Europe, Asia and America to the heart of the Middle Eastern countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

As tensions escalate between the US and UK on one side, and Iran on the other, memories of the strait’s turbulent past have returned to the fore.

Three decades ago, the Strait of Hormuz witnessed one of the world’s worst aviation disasters.

Iran Air Flight 655 was shot down over the Persian Gulf by a US naval vessel with the loss of 290 people, including 66 children.

The incident has been largely forgotten and is rarely mentioned by US media outlets.

During the 80s, the waterway became the focal point of the war between Iraq and Iran. Baghdad was trying to become a major power in the Gulf when in 1984 the two warring sides began disrupting each other’s oil exports.

Dubbed the ‘Tanker War’, Iraq aimed to strangle Iran’s economy, threatening to shut off what Iran called its jugular vein.

The US, which adopted for the ‘enemy of my enemy’ approach threw its weight behind Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein against their common enemy in Tehran.

With US intervention, Tehran was under tremendous pressure to make peace with Iraq. But in 1988, something tragic happened that strained the already complex relations between the US and Iran.

In a show of support towards Iraq and its Gulf allies, and to protect its viral trade routes, the US deployed a missile carrier, USS Vincennes, to the Persian Gulf.

As the eight-year war was winding down, in July 1988 the missile carrier shot down Flight 655 while it was en route to Dubai and over Iranian territorial waters.

Two surface-to-air missiles were launched at the aircraft leaving no survivors.

Memories of the tragedy live strong among several generations of Iranians.

Once a year, the country's state media rebroadcasts the footage of the plane's wreckage and memorial ceremonies are held to remember the lives lost.

“The US downing of the Iranian passenger plane still resonates with Iranians. The current tensions in the Persian Gulf certainly invoke memories of the tense days of the war and the country’s defenselessness against powerful enemies as well as the population’s resilience,” Reza H. Akbari, Programme Manager at the Institute for War & Peace, UK, told TRT World.