Death toll of landslide in China rises to 20 with 25 people still missing
The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 20 on Friday, with 25 people still missing three days after the disaster, state media said.
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a landslide site in Pingdi Village in Shuicheng County of Liupanshui City, southwestern China's Guizhou Province Wednesday, July 24, 2019. / AP
July 26, 2019

The search is continuing for about two dozen missing people as the death toll rose to 20 from a landslide in southwestern China earlier this week.

State broadcaster CCTV says five more bodies have been found in Guizhou province, where the landslide buried 21 houses Tuesday night in a village in Shuicheng county. 

The latest victims included two women and three children.

The official Xinhua News Agency says an estimated 25 people remain unaccounted for. 

Eleven others have been rescued.

Another landslide earlier Tuesday left one dead and six missing at a highway construction site about 90 kilometres (55 miles) north in Guizhou province's Hezhang county.

Heavy seasonal rains have caused extensive flooding and landslides across much of southern China.

SOURCE:AP
