About 150 migrants are believed to have died while making the perilous journey to reach Europe. Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya's coast guard, said that two boats carrying around 300 migrants capsized on Thursday about 100km east of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, described it "as the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year", and argued that "increasing safe pathways out of Libya must happen now, before it is too late for many more desperate people”.

Earlier this month, a detention centre east of Tripoli was hosting more than 610 people when it was hit by two airstrikes. Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Italian Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini, blamed the bombing on an air raid conducted by the forces of Khalifa Haftar, head of the rebel Libyan National Army.

More than seven years after former leader Muammar Gaddafi was toppled, Libya still faces severe political and social difficulties related to the democratic transition. The toppling of the Gaddafi government created a power vacuum, embroiling the country in a number of domestic, regional and international problems. Libya has also become a major conduit for African migrants and refugees who have been seeking a better life in Europe.

Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya's chaos since Gaddafi's downfall, and have been implicated in widespread abuses of migrants, including torture and abduction for ransom.

The interference of international powers and regional actors has been a significant factor in the deepening political fragmentation and polarisation of Libya.

Although the European Union (EU) hopes to draw all conflicting Libyan parties into negotiations in order to promote a long-standing political solution and prevent a further influx of refugees into EU countries, these efforts have not been successful so far.