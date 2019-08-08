Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s falling out with American Jewish billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who also owns Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, has added more trouble to the Zionist leader who is embroiled in a series of high-profile corruption allegations.

Adelson is one of the biggest donors of US Republican Party. He recently disclosed to Israeli investigators that Netanyahu held talks with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Israel's largest newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, to impose a ban on the free distribution of newspapers. The ban would impact Adelson's Israel Hayom, which is being distributed for free.

Netanyahu reportedly asked Mozes for more favourable coverage of his personality and party. His shady deals with Mozes have been the main subject of Case 2000, a corruption investigation against the Israeli prime minister.

But corruption accusations against Netanyahu are not limited to media scandals and Case 2000. He is also facing several corruption accusations connected to other probes, which are dubbed Case 1000 and Case 4000.

Case 1000 is looking at the Likud leader’s dealings with billionaires, who sought favours in return for kickbacks and benefits to Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Arnon Milchan, a trusted friend to Netanyahu and Hollywood producer, is one of the wealthy men who has business dealings with Netanyahu.

Milchan also testified to investigators about an incident which happened during a family dinner attended by both Adelson and his wife Miriam Adelson, along with Netanyahu and his wife in the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem.

According to Milchan, Sara was having dinner with Miriam Adelson, who is a co-publisher of Israel Hayom, and wanted her to fire Amos Regev, the paper's chief editor, because he wasn't defending “the daily slander against her in the newspapers and the media”.