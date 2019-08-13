A programme in Northern Syria aims to put an end to the male domination of civil society and empower a new generation of female Syrian leaders.

The Kafwa project, which was launched in 2016 by the Syrian NGO Kesh Malek, hopes to encourage greater gender equality and the implementation of women’s rights across the country.

Working with human rights groups and Syrians living in exile abroad, it trains selected Syrian women to take on leadership roles within workplaces, activist groups, and charities.

“Despite a number of projects that help women in northern Syria, the majority do not go beyond training women on basic skills or handiwork, such as sewing,” said Zina Kayalli, who is Kesh Malek’s Gender Equity & Women Rights Program Manager.

“Our purpose is to form female leadership networks that consist of skilled, professional and educated women who have the potential to mobilise the community as a driver of change in decision-making positions,” she added, explaining that training focused on community mobilisation and engagement.

Kayalli explained that the reasoning behind the programme was not just to create leaders but also to help equip Syrian women with the skills to support their families, who are being raised under the constant threat of the Syrian regime war against its people.

One beneficiary of the programme is 24-year-old Amena al Hosayn, the mother of a three-month-old infant, who graduated from university despite the war but found opportunities hard to come by.

Despite living two hours from the Kafwa training centre, Kesh Malek arranged transport for Hosayn and the young Syrian says the skills she has gained have been invaluable.

Kesh Malek’s courses have trained her in management, leadership, and communication.

The literature graduate from Idlib University said she was eager to put her training to use given the shifting gender dynamics in Syrian society.