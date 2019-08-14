Star-gazers in western Turkey's Kutahya province and across the world were able to observe the annual Perseid meteor shower overnight on August 12 and 13.

The Perseid meteor, known as "the shooting star" are produced by the debris of the Swift-Tuttle comet, creating a streak of light.

Perseid, one of the most dense of meteorite rain, was also seen from Mesotimolos ancient city, which is among the religious centres of the Phrygians in the Esme district of Usak.

Visitors observed 60 to 80 meteors that were visible with the naked eye.