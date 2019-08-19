Since India’s Hindu nationalist party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to revoke laws key to the accession treaty (Article 370) of India's only Muslim-majority region Kashmir, the entire valley is facing a communications blackout and curbs on movement.

While many sections of Indian media are claiming that the situation is ‘calm’ in Kashmir, reports of illegal detentions, night raids and torture are slowly but steadily coming to the fore.

On Sunday, Shehla Rashid, an activist and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement leader tweeted a series of claims that Indian troops had gone berserk in the valley.

In South Kashmir’s Shopian district, four men were called into the Army camp and ‘interrogated’ - a byword for torture. A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area, she tweeted.

She further wrote: “People are saying that J&K Police has no authority on law & order situation. They've been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them.”

The Indian army refuted the allegations as “baseless”. It told ANI that “unverified” and “fake news” was being “spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population”.

However, Rashid told The Wire that she has had “detailed conversations with people about the situation there” and is willing to share “details” about the incidents she has mentioned with the army if it were to “conduct an impartial investigation”.

Though, some in India are calling for her arrest with #ArrestShehlaRashid trending on Indian Twitter, many who are critical of government are supporting Rashid.

On the weekend, overnight clashes erupted in various parts of the city, in which Indian troops fired tear gas, irritant pepper grenades and pellets to disperse protesters, according to reports.

Dozens were reportedly admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries.

A 65-year-old named Mohammad Ayub had died in the hospital on Saturday night after being admitted with breathing difficulties from tear gas and pepper grenades fired in the old city

Despite the fact that Kashmir is already one of the most militarised areas in the world, a fresh troop deployment was made to clamp down on voices in the valley, right before the abrogation of Article 370. The entire valley has since been gripped by chaos and confusion.

Soldiers are guarding every nook and corner, there are checkpoints every few hundred feet and barbed wire is strewn across the streets. The army seems to be cracking down on the locals with an iron fist and the fear is palpable.