Spanish media reported in late August that the number of people registered to attend the Diada, a rally held in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia on September 11 to celebrate cultural heritage - and in recent years, national aspirations – had dropped by 25 percent.

Elements in Catalonia have been in a cold struggle with Spain to attain independence since 2017. Catalonia held an independence referendum in October of that year, viewed as illegal by the Spanish government.

Over 90 percent voted in favour of independence, though less than 50 percent of voters cast a ballot. The referendum was stopped by Spanish national police in an operation that involved the use of “excessive force”, according to Human Rights Watch.

Later that month, the regional Catalan parliament declared independence from Spain, which resulted in the region's autonomy being suspended, with its leaders jailed or fleeing.

Support for independence has for years been gauged by the attendance of the Diada, held on September 11.

The news sparked concern among pro-independence Catalans that support for independence was waning.

But according to the Catalan National Assembly (ANC, by their Catalan acronym), the group that organises the Diada, support is rising.

When asked for comment on reports of a lower number of registered attendees, a spokesperson for the ANC said “we have more people registered than last year … and there are at least 490 buses booked to come to Barcelona for the Diada.”

The ANC initially attributed the drop in confirmed attendance to the lack of performances during this year’s march. “Therefore, people did not see any need to sign up”, the ANC told TRT World.

Separate history

Catalonia has its own history as a separate kingdom, culture and language. However, all of these unique elements were suppressed, along with cultures and languages that differed from the Castilian – or Spanish – majority, enforced by fascist dictator Francisco Franco.

Franco ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975. His death set in motion Spain’s transition to democracy, which was completed by 1982 when the first national democratic elections took place.

However, much of Spain’s repressive history was swept under the rug in favour of the democratic transition, which had to appease those wronged by the dictatorship and those who still supported Franco’s vision.

Economic and social grievances