Pakistan's foreign minister demanded on Tuesday that the UN launch an international investigation into the situation in India-administered Kashmir, warning that a "genocide" could be looming in the Muslim-majority region.

"The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are apprehending the worst," Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, adding, "I shudder to mention the word genocide here, but I must."

India imposed a military clampdown on Kashmir on August 5 to prevent protests as New Delhi revoked the disputed region's limited autonomy. Mobile phone networks and the internet are still cut off in all but a few pockets.

"For the last six weeks, India has transformed Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison on this planet," Qureshi insisted.

"The forlorn, traumatised towns, mountains, plains and valleys of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir reverberate today, with the grim reminders of Rwanda, Srebrenica, the Rohingya, and the pogrom of Gujarat," he said.

The minister accused India of having arrested more than 6,000 people without due process. Many had been "shipped to jails all over India," he said, citing reports that Indian troops had "shamelessly tortured people in public."

Syria-like Commission of Inquiry

The minister urged the council to heed recommendations by UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet and her predecessor Zeid Raad al Hussein to launch an international investigation into the situation in Indian Kashmir.

In several reports, the UN rights chiefs have requested the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry (COI), which is one of the UN's highest-level probes, generally reserved for major crisis like the Syrian conflict.

There was no immediate comment from India in the council.