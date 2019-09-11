It all started with the usual condemnation on social media.

Slowly, hashtags like #Xenophobia and #SayNoToXenophobia began to spread, as hundreds of thousands of users took to popular channels like Twitter to pour out their rage and indignation following the latest outburst of violence in South Africa’s commercial city of Johannesburg.

This recent violence coincided with a nationwide strike declared by truck drivers on September 2, partly over the “excessive employment” of foreign drivers into their industry, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported. Human Rights Watch says attempts to force foreign drivers out of the industry have resulted in a cycle of violence, intimidation and harassment.

In the past week, foreigners and mostly foreign-owned shops were targeted in Gauteng province, which includes the capital Pretoria and Johannesburg. Destruction and looting, as always, followed. At least 10 people, including two Zimbabweans, have died. More than 400 have been arrested.

“The attacks are unfortunate and demonstrate how South Africa remains a transitional state: an African country that does not necessarily welcome other Africans,” argues Matthew T. Page, an associate fellow with the Africa Programme at London-headquartered Chatham House.

“It also reveals the tensions that can arise from economic migration within Africa — something that will only become more relevant as the continent forges its own free trade area in the years ahead.”

South African President Cyril Rampahosa condemned the violence and stated that “there can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries.”

A regional powerhouse, South Africa has been a destination for many immigrants for a variety of reasons, including advanced infrastructure, education and work opportunities and business. It is, unlike some of its neighbours and others across the continent, unaffected by unrest and conflict.

According to the South African 2011 Census, the most recent, there were an estimated 2.18 million foreigners living in South Africa. Of these, 75 percent came from other African countries, primarily from its Southern African neighbours: Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Malawi. This number could be up to 4 million now, South Africa’s statistician-general Risenga Maluleke estimates.

For more than two decades now, South Africa, a country of about 58 million inhabitants, has been grappling with xenophobia.

The African Centre for Migration and Society (ACMS) at Wits University in Johannesburg has been monitoring and anti-migrant attacks since 1994. Its open source platform, Xenowatch, tracks threats and violence against foreigners.

As of December last year, Xenowatch recorded 529 xenophobic violence incidents, resulting in 309 deaths, 901 physical assaults, looting of 2193 shops and displacement of 100,000 people.

Deadly waves of anti-foreigner attacks in 2008 killed at least 62 people and displaced more than 100,000, according to ACMS.

The roots of this violence and anti-immigrant sentiments run deep. A mélange of factors collide, dissolve and divide, often crisscrossing social, economic and political lines.

Dr Zaheera Jinnah, a researcher at the African Centre for Migration & Society, blames a breakdown of law and order and lack of trust in the police.

Populist leaders latch onto the desperation and fear resulting from socio-economic realities like unemployment and poverty to perpetuate anti-migrant sentiments, she added. South Africa’s unemployment rate sits at 29 percent.

“The country has not dealt with the vicious violence within and right after apartheid, violence is a tool to settle scores and, together with the impunity that a dysfunctional police and prosecutorial system brings, becomes an everyday norm,” Jinnah told TRT World.

Widespread public outrage over destruction and looting of largely foreign-owned shops in the first week of September has led to reprisals elsewhere in Africa.

Zambia, citing attacks on foreigners, canceled a friendly match against South Africa in its capital Lusaka due September 7. Madagascar, pulled in hurriedly to replace Zambia, later withdrew from the fixture over similar concerns.

The reaction in Zambia continued with student protesters marching on streets and forcing shopping centres to close in the capital. Hot FM, a popular local radio station in the country, said it will stop playing music by South African artists “until further notice.”

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, protesters destroyed the windows of the South Africa's consulate in Lubumbashi, the country’s second largest city, and sacked South African-owned shops, AFP news agency reported.

But nowhere is the reaction more pronounced than Nigeria.

South Africa and Nigeria are the continent’s biggest powers, each maintaining a stranglehold on sub-regional blocs. Locked in a long-running rivalry over political and economic supremacy, their struggle for dominance goes beyond political and economic spheres into the soccer field.

South Africa’s 2011 census report that there were around 26, 341 Nigerians (1.5 percent of the entire immigrant population) living in the country. By 2016, a community survey by Statistics South Africa, the country’s national statistics agency, shows this number increased to 30, 314 (or 2.1% of the immigrant population).