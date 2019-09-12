A year after the 9/11 attacks, Joel C Rosenberg published his first novel, "The Last Jihad." The book was about how an American president — a Republican — led the fight against terrorists in the wake of the worst attack on US soil.

In the book, the Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed soon after — he was actually killed in 2011 — terrorist training camps were destroyed, and the US economy prospered.

But then the Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussain spearheaded bombings in Western capitals, including a daring attack on the American president himself. Hussain even planned a nuclear war, and it fell upon US agents to stop that.

The novel also discusses a deal of the century to bring peace between the Israelis and Palestinians by exploiting vast, fictional undersea petroleum reserves found near the Holy Land.

A Washington Postreview called the book “an act of terrorism on the reader’s brain.” That didn’t stop Rosenberg from writing more novels over the years that dealt with the same theme — he now appears on Fox News as a “Russia expert.”

Rosenberg is an American-Israeli communication strategist, who had in the past worked for Benjamin Nethanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.

He’s also a Christian Evangelical and was in Jeddah on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

“Our visit here on this profoundly important week is in defiance of those that aim to derail reform in the Kingdom through an embrace of hate and fear rather than courage and moderation,” a joint Saudi-Evangelicial group statement said.

Rosenberg praised MBS on his reforms and reprimanded US senators for not visiting the kingdom, which is “one of America’s most important strategic allies in the war against radical Islamist terrorism and in countering the rising Iranian threat.”

This is the second such meeting between the Christian Evangelicals and top Saudi officials since November last year when the first such interaction took place.