A controversial memorial to Hungary’s ‘occupation’ by Nazi Germany has been the site of an ongoing demonstration by Budapest’s Jewish community since 2014, but Hungarian authorities have removed items put in place by demonstrators in recent months, causing further contention.

The memorial, found in downtown Budapest’s Liberty Square, features Germany’s imperial eagle, meant to represent Nazi Germany, attacking the Archangel Gabriel, the stand-in for Hungarian victims of Nazi war crimes.

Many in Hungary’s Jewish community feel the monument is in bad taste. Since the memorial was unveiled, people have come to the site to place impromptu photos and texts relating personal stories to commemorate Jewish Hungarians who were sent to Nazi death camps by a short-lived Hungarian government.

For those placing these remembrances on Liberty Square, the memorial doesn’t represent reality.

“Members of my family were sent to die with the full consent of the Hungarian government,” a Hungarian who was present at the memorial told TRT World, asking for their name be withheld due to the sensitivity of the subject. “Hungary was an ally of the Nazis, not a victim.”

Sordid, complicated past

Hungary under the Horthy government, which was in power from 1920-44, maintained an alliance with Nazi Germany, going so far as to implement laws mirroring the anti-Jewish Nuremberg laws.

While it was allied with Nazi Germany, it did not participate in exporting its Jewish citizens to death camps.

It wasn’t until March 1944 that Nazi Germany invaded, little more than a year before the war ended, after it became known to the Nazis that Hungary was speaking to allied forces about a surrender.

After the Nazi invasion, Horthy remained the head of state, but a government sympathetic to the Nazis – ran by the Arrow Cross party, a Hungarian fascist group – was installed.

The Arrow Cross party’s assumption of power power led to the mass deportation of Hungary’s Jewish population. By July 1944, approximately 440,000 Jewish Hungarians had been deported to Auschwitz alone.

By the end of the Holocaust, roughly 565,000 Hungarian Jews had been murdered, according to Israeli Holocaust remembrance centre Yad Vashem.

Hungary’s complicated history with the Second World War – and allegations that the government is whitewashing its role in the destruction of Hungary’s Jewish population – extends beyond Liberty Square.