Kosovo’s ruling ‘War Coalition’, comprised of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commanders, suffered a crushing defeat last night to the left-wing, social-democratic Self-Determination party (Vetevendosje or VV). The party led the polls with more than 98 percent of the votes counted.

The coalition is named such because it is made up of former commanders from Kosovo’s war of liberation against Serb attempts to ethnically cleanse Albanians.

Shpend Kursani, a PhD researcher in the Department of Social and Political Sciences at the European University Institute, argues that the “victory opens the possibility for some fundamental changes to take place” in Kosovo.

Kursani lists state capture, the need to prosecute politicians tainted by corruption and the party’s relationship with Serbia-backed parties in Kosovo.

“Serbia will maintain its influence in the parliament but also in the government. The previous governments did not have a problem with this so long as parties and individuals that constituted these governments could remain in power. VV is not at ease with Serbia having the influence it has. It remains to be seen how VV will deal with this,” said Kursani.

Change of the guard

The early elections were called after former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, a former commander in the KLA, resigned earlier this year to answer questions over alleged war crimes during Kosovo’s war of liberation against Serbia.

For many in Kosovo, it will feel like a watershed moment that a party which “introduced the vocabulary of anti-colonialism in response to the post-war neoliberal administration of Kosovo”, led by Albin Kurti’s VV, is poised to form the new government.

The votes are still being counted, but Kurti’s party leads with a wafer-thin margin of 25.55 percent of the votes whereas the second party, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), is on 24.87 percent.

The biggest loser has been the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), led by the Speaker of Parliament Kadri Veseli and President Hashim Thaci, who formerly led the party and is now President of Kosovo.

The PDK has suffered a dramatic collapse of its vote share from 34 percent in the 2017 elections, where it ran as an alliance of four political parties to 21.13 percent - a damning indictment after 12 years in power and widespread allegations of increased corruption and nepotism.

Dr Piro Rexhepi, an academic focused on the Balkans was upbeat about VV’s election prospects.

“I think VV is the only political movement in Kosovo that can pull the country out of the ongoing economic and political crisis. It is the only alternative to corrupt conservative forces that have held the country hostage for two decades,” said Rexhepi.

Kosovo suffers from a stubbornly high unemployment rate at 35 percent, and a lack of economic prospects is leading to increasing numbers of young people wanting to leave the country.

There is a high degree of pessimism amongst Kosovo’s citizens and their prospects in the country.

International community