EU leadership is once again under the spotlight on the divisive issue of migration as Germany, France, Malta, and Italy have now significantly shifted policy towards refugees migrating by sea.

Authorities have undertaken rescue missions targeting dinghies left to the currents, and they have agreed to a relocation program for those who have been rescued. The newly installed Italian government is trying to prove their stance is opposed to the hardline policies of the old government and NGO rescue boats are now able to come to port.

This new alliance proposes a new approach to the migration ‘crisis' and admits that the influx is not uncontrollable and can be accommodated. Over and above all of this, through the persistence of smuggling routes, it seems they are waking up to the reality that the migration cannot be prevented.

This small alliance has gained only three additional allies to manage the issue of migrants arriving by boat: Portugal, Ireland and Luxembourg. Many remaining EU countries cited the large number they have already taken in or their lack of interest in participating.

Nonetheless, this information indicates a reshuffle or repositioning of policies relating to migrants and immigration – as such, there is room for crucial policy plugs to be introduced into the discussion.

To this point, the EU has, for one, financed close to 17 billion euros towards the Syrian crisis in what has come to be called ‘externalisation.’ In plain words, externalisation migration policy is where Western nations provide certain ‘host’ nations as well as conflict-affected nations with on the ground fortifications as well as hefty sums of international development aid money. Essentially Western countries are outsourcing the migration issue.

This approach has flatly failed in three main areas: on a local level, in partner countries, and countries of emigration. On a local level, while the UK is on its way out of the EU, just yesterday a lorry found in Essex contained 39 bodies of migrants trapped in attempted smuggling.

That case is not unique, and estimates say that up to 18,000 people cannot be accounted for. This is just one symptom of the failure of the externalisation policy that is repeatedly witnessed across Europe.

In partner countries, for example Jordan, tensions between the local population and the Syrian population, did not exist before soft foreign intervention through the form of aid specifically to the Syrian community.

Many Jordanians live under the poverty line, and unemployment levels are notoriously high. The influx of aid naturally caused inflation that the Syrian population could cope with significantly easier through the support of international agencies. Jordanians in typically marginalised areas could not deal with the increased rents, utility costs, and other expenses that rose. Governments and international agencies amended this and tried to become more inclusive of the local population.