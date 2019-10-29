To understand how we have found ourselves facing a line-up of far-right populists across Europe and within the European Parliament itself it is essential to step back and take an honest look at the political and media landscape that delivered this disaster to us.

The underlying causes of far-right populism – rising inequality, austerity, lack of access to education, violence, automation – sustain these individuals and their contributing ‘think tanks’ and media sponsors, as well as their political parties.

The causes are indeed valid concerns, however, the accountability for solving them rests with the leadership of a country – according to a principled citizen-leadership arrangement.

However, instead of doing the work expected of them, far-right populists have blamed these social ills on ‘others’ (immigrants, refugees, or the children and grandchildren of such – most of whom are Muslims), and insist on the securitisation of these ‘others’ as the solution.

This means that for the populists to survive – and their corresponding security and counter-terrorism experts to remain on the payroll – these root issues must never be solved entirely.

If they were solved in a manner that was fair to society at large (because that is actually what is required), these parties would not have any support.

The populist view never presents nor dares to negotiate with much else other than this, because its default character is stupidity and its default emotion is fear.

This ‘fear doctrine’ is received, fanned and reflected with gusto by a number of baying ‘supporters’ (many of whom are paid), but also, increasingly, by other politicians who call themselves ‘centre-right’ and ‘centre-left’, who are rapidly – but furtively – hopping onto the same boat.

The media landscape as an arbiter of popularity

Our real-life existence, our decisions and opinions, are dominated by technology and media.

This landscape facilitates a modern illness: it is characterised by fake news, surveillance of minorities, stupefying border and travel hassles, interminable bureaucracy and unending war under the forever unfurling banner of ‘countering terrorism’.

The entrenched racism by people who insist they aren’t racists, pre-crime convictions in courts for crimes that aren’t crimes yet, and other deceptions and distractions are required to maintain the inequality necessary for this toxic and programme.

We escape this, as our children do, by disappearing into our screens, finding solace in a virtual world since the real one seems too broken to repair – not knowing that it is from there that the cycle will inevitably continue.

Much of this toing-and-froing of fear and anger takes place in the online space, and in the media, which is currently dominated by individuals and companies that desire to profit from it, and who are increasingly either being manipulated by, or who are themselves using, the bullying but versatile tactic of ‘counter-extremism’ to shut down the independent voices that challenge this mess.

It is well known that the far-right discourse dominates this landscape, as do attempts by populist flag-bearers get their toes in the doors of big tech companies. It has been a success – this fact is proven by the number of these individuals in parliament across Europe.

Far-right ‘influencers’ like Steve Bannon were closely associated with the social media psyche mining company Cambridge Analytica, which abusively gathered opinion to inform propaganda, and to deliver ‘victory’ to the populists.

This process continues in various evolving forms that means our opinion is being watched, chartered and more than likely logged.

The online space is also the hidden locality of several invisible networks of far-right individuals nestled within political linkages that are far from sight, and therefore not easily challenged by the few and flailing independent journalists that might.

Politicians like Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini have openly thanked Facebook for delivering them their ‘victories’, while we know presidents who appear to spend more time on Twitter than actually doing the work of a leader.

But – um – what was that work exactly?

It seems in real-time, much of the work of these populists is, well, not too much. The necessity of the online media space to sustain and inform and propagate the far-right message – and the technique of this – appears to be claiming much of their time.

It has also meant that much of our time as ordinary people trying to counter this, is spent online, while our real-life existence is being gutted of its active element.

This is more than likely an utterly intended outcome.

Media and populism: a toxic love affair

Two types of activism emerge in this – the real kind, which is the kind that those in power have so much fear that they are throwing billions at programmes trying to ‘deradicalise’ us, young and old, under the banner of ‘counter-extremism’.