On November 1, a boat carrying 40 refugees and migrants neared the shores of Leros, an island in the Aegean Sea, Mayor Michalis Kolias led a mob of locals that prevented them from disembarking on Greek shores.

The following day on nearby Kos, Mayor Theodossis Nikitaras rallied a group of local residents to prevent most of the 75 passengers on another dinghy from getting off on the island. Municipal vehicles blocked passage from the port.

Around Greece, on islands and in the mainland, local communities have lashed out at refugees and migrants seeking safety in the Mediterranean country, already home to an estimated 96,000 asylum seekers, according to the UNHCR’s tally.

“These incidents may be committed by small groups from local communities but the widespread and organised nature they seem to take, as well as the involvement of officials, are of particular concern to us,” the Athens-based Racist Violence Recording Network (RVRN) said in a statement.

The RVRN called on authorities to better educate local communities about the transfer of refugees and migrants to their communities, urging the government to establish a national council dedicated to combating xenophobia and racism.

The United Nations-backed watchdog cited a “link between the rise of xenophobia and racist events both in the lack of a coherent immigration policy”.

Since the rightwing New Democracy party won snap elections in July, Greece has witnessed an uptick in incidents that observers and watchdogs deem worrisome.

For its part, the newly-minted government has ratcheted up efforts to evict refugee squats in downtown Athens, passed a new law that rolls back many rights afforded to asylum seekers and promised to deport at least 10,000 refugees by the end of next year.

‘Organising actions against refugees’

“We control our borders and always take in the hunted of this world,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said last month. “But one country alone cannot carry the problems of three continents on its shoulders.”

Contacted by TRT World, the Greek government’s migration spokesperson did not reply to requests for a comment.

“Mayors supporting New Democracy are organising actions against refugees,” Petros Constantionou, national coordinator of the Athens-based anti-fascist union Keerfa, told TRT World.

“We are there, we are ready and we are fighting them. Don't forget that this government [New Democracy] existed before Syriza, so we know who they are,” he added, referring to the leftwing party that governed Greece from January 2015 until earlier this year.

On November 10, a far-right group called United Macedonians held an anti-refugee rally in Diavata, a village on the outskirts of the northeastern coastal city of Thessaloniki.

During the rally, organisers provided attendees with a bottomless supply of grilled pork, beer and wine, which they described as a “unique and new protest” against refugees.

In late October, dozens of locals in Vrasna, a village in northern Greece, blocked eight busses carrying around 400 refugees from entering the community. Encouraged by local far-right groups, the protesters set rubbish cans on fire and blocked the road with tyres.