When mass protests broke out in Lebanon on October 17, many said that the Lebanese Civil War had finally, and truly, come to an end. While the war officially ended in 1990 following the 1989 signing of the Document of National Accord at Ta’if, Saudi Arabia, the country has continued to live in the long shadow of its complex past ever since.

What became known as the Ta’if agreement established the framework for the next three decades of Lebanese politics. Understanding this point can help understand where the country has arrived at today.

“Ta’if was premised on the notion of continuous economic growth and the ability to divide wealth [amongst the country’s respective communities]” Bassel Salloukh, a professor of political science at the Lebanese American University and political risk analyst told TRT World. “Resources have now dried up.”

Although Ta’if was supposed to eventually lead to an “election law free of sectarian restrictions”, Lebanon would never actually arrive at that point. The division of post-war political spoils on the basis of an ultimately bankrupt notion of confessional and sectarian equality would serve to entrench the logic of sectarianism throughout state institutions across the country.

According to Salloukh, 'Lebanon today is an ensemble of practices, a political economy of sectarianism,' which involves "complex clientelistic networks of state institutions and private interests."

"The problem today is that you can no longer finance the economy [upon which the system depends],” he continued. “What we saw on October 17 was an explosion of all of these issues.”

To many observers, the protest movement has seemingly managed to stay united on a core set of demands revolving around the themes of the formation of a political accountability and competent economic management, ensuring the independence of the judiciary and the pursuit of long-pending corruption cases, and electoral reforms designed to move beyond sectarian allocations.

“There are disagreements and variations that begin when we delve deeper into each of these issues, but groups that are part of the movement realize that there's no point in arguing over them right now” political activist and researcher at the Lebanese Centre of Policy Studies Nadim el Kak told TRT World.

“The priority is getting the government to hear these broad demands first.”

Re-stating sectarian identities

In Lebanon, the spectre of sectarianism is an ever-present dynamic in political and social life. This is not to say that sectarian identities are primordial, as advocates of the ‘ancient hatreds’ thesis maintain, but rather that the bonds with which they have been constructed are fluid perhaps, but strong.

Faced with a protest movement that has demonstrated its staying power, the political elite in Lebanon have been shaken. “The ability of the elites to maintain [their positions] has been tested” stated Salloukh.

The deployment of supporters of traditional political parties to the streets, whether in an attempt to confront protesters or in an effort to ride the wave of popular resentment, has demonstrated that the emerging popular movement has caught the attention of the ruling elite.

“What we are beginning to see is an attempt by sectarian parties to reiterate the sectarian identities of their supporters… this is dangerous. They are seeking to re-erect sectarian barricades in order to protect against the [advances] of the anti-sectarian community” said Salloukh.

Adding that, “my fear is that sectarian identity will be weaponized and we will see more violence.”

One of many challenges facing the protest movement is the maintenance of its broad appeal across both socio-economic and sectarian affiliations.