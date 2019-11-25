Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday a joint force command of Ankara and Doha serves stability and peace of not only Qatar but also the Gulf region.

"It [Turkey-Qatar Combined Joint Force Command] serves stability and peace of not only Qatar but also the Gulf region," Erdogan said during his visit to Turkish troops in Doha.

He also noted that the construction of the new Turkish military post has been completed and it will be named after the famous Muslim commander Khalid bin Walid.

Erdogan arrived in Doha earlier in the day to attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Seven agreements inked to boost ties

Seven agreements have been inked following a bilateral meeting between Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

The agreements in the fields of economy, urbanisation, trade, industry, technology, and standardisation, among others, were signed to boost bilateral relations.

The joint statement of the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee was signed by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal, Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and other Turkish officials were present in the ceremony to ink the agreements along with their Qatari counterparts.

Growing bilateral ties