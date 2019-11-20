US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that the long-held American policy that Israeli settlements were illegitimate according to international law has been abandoned, and could be the final nail in the coffin for any role for the US in mediation between Israelis and Palestinians.

It comes following a ‘legal review’ to reassess the 1978 State Department legal opinion that civilian settlements in the occupied territories are “inconsistent with international law.”

In the past, Israel would give due respect to its ally and largest backer, the United States, in discussing the creation of new settlements or major expansions of existing settlements – but now that is no longer necessary. Pompeo announced that “the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements is not, per se, inconsistent with international law.”

Pompeo ‘clarified’ the position further by stating that calling the establishment of civilian settlements inconsistent with international law hasn't "advanced the cause of peace.”

He further claimed that “the hard truth is there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict."

While claiming there would never be a judicial resolution to the settlement issue he left the decision on the ‘legality’ of these colonies to the Israeli judicial system, stating, “first, look, we recognize that, as Israeli courts have, the legal conclusions relating to individual settlements must depend on an assessment of specific facts and circumstances on the ground.”

Pompeo also said that at best the Palestinians may have humanitarian reasons as to why they might object to the building of settlements on what they consider their lands. If they have any objections, he has pointed them to the Israeli courts, not international law. He claims the Israeli legal system allows challenging settlement activity.

It was clearly lost on Secretary Pompeo that had the US, and the rest of the international community acted early to stop Israel expanding into illegally occupied territories, whether Palestinian or Syrian (the Golan Heights), peace may have been within reach now.

The international community has a sound record of condemning settlement expansion but never actually acting to stop it. These empty words allowed Israel to carry on, eating into Palestinian areas, making it impossible for an independent, contiguous Palestinian state to emerge.

Pompeo’s claims that this announcement would be conducive to peace was immediately undermined by his department issuing a security advisory through its Embassy in Israel to American citizens in Palestine and Israel.