Egypt-Israeli cooperation got a major boost this month as the Jewish state began exporting natural gas to its Arab neighbour in a sharp reversal of roles.

Just a decade back, Israel was dependent on Egyptian gas to meet up to 40 percent of its requirements. But after the discovery of large reserves in the offshore fields of Leviathan and Tamar, Tel Aviv has embarked on a journey to become an international player.

The Cairo-Tel Aviv energy deal follows drawn-out negotiations, which included political and financial considerations and resolution of issues such as a multi-billion dollar international arbitration.

It also involves a host of shadow companies registered in tax havens that are linked with Egypt’s dreaded military intelligence.

Within Egypt and the Arab-speaking countries in the region, the arrangement faces criticism. Egypt itself is sitting atop the Zohr gas field — the biggest find so far in the Eastern Mediterranean with 30 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of reserves.

“Egypt linked final approval of the deal to finding a solution to the over $2 billion in compensation that it was required to pay to Israeli companies following the halt of supplies in 2012 and Cairo was able to sharply reduce that amount [with the deal],” Mona Sukkarieh, Co-Founder of Beirut-based Middle East Strategic Perspectives, told TRT World.

The arbitration stems from Egypt’s failure to supply the contracted gas quantity following multiple insurgent attacks on its pipeline infrastructure in 2011.

A complicated backstory

Egypt, one of the largest gas producers in Africa, entered the export market in the early 2000s after a spate of offshore hydrocarbon discoveries. Under the then-regime of Hosni Mubarak, it invested heavily in transnational pipelines and liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals.

In 2003, Egypt began exporting gas to Jordan via the 1,200 kilometre-long Arab Gas Pipeline. Later, the pipeline was extended to Israel. This latter 100km-long subsea section connects Ashkelon in Israel to Arish in Egypt.

Between 2008 and 2011, Egypt exported substantial quantities to Israel but in the mayhem that followed the removed Mubarak regime, insurgents bombed the infrastructure relentlessly, suspending the supply.

Israel’s power companies and the operator of the Arish-Ashkelon pipeline took Egypt to international arbitration courts for reneging on the contract.

Partly to settle these disputes and bring down the arbitration penalties, Egypt pushed ahead with the proposed plan to import gas from Israel, which was looking for a convenient way to sell its excessive gas.

But the handling of the project has raised many questions. A company controlled by Egypt’s General Intelligence Service has a substantial stake in the pipeline operator, the East Mediterranean Gas (EMG).