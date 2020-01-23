Over the last week, Lebanon’s three-month-long popular uprising saw its most violent nights yet. The political class, who have borne the brunt of protestors’ anger, have been perceived as having done nothing to address their political grievances and - perhaps more importantly - the economic and financial disaster facing the country.

With the country’s banks continuing to impose capital controls, which have severely restricted people’s ability to access their money, Lebanon's socioeconomic situation appears to be rapidly deteriorating.

The capital controls imposed by the country’s banking sector have exacerbated an already difficult economic situation that has seen significant layoffs, the reduction of working hours and high price volatility.

“People were already in a precarious social and economic situation prior to the protests… people are now struggling to make ends meet.” Nadim el-Kak, Beirut-based political activist and researcher with the Lebanese Centre for Policy Studies, told TRT World.

On top of all of that, the country is facing rising prices for staple goods such as food, fuel and medicine.

“Not only do people have less access to their money, but their purchasing power has decreased. It’s like a perfect storm and it's only getting worse” said el-Kak.

As a result, the anger towards the country’s banking and financial system - once upheld as the Switzerland of the Middle East - has become palpable and with people unable to access money and the risk of life savings dissolving away into nothing, the attention paid to the banks is only likely to increase.

For protesters, focus on the country’s financial institutions, including the Banque du Liban (BdL) - the country’s central bank - and the private banking sector is driven by a palpable sense of anger and frustration.

“The purpose behind [targeting financial institutions] was to target those that have been directly affecting people’s lives, specifically banks,” said el-Kak. “Because of the capital controls and the worsening economic situation, because we’re getting to the point where this has become the status quo, it's become clearer that things aren’t just going to suddenly get better. This feeling has set in and along with it came this rage and anger.”

In many ways this represents a new dynamic in Lebanon, a country that according to Hicham Safieddine, an Assistant Professor at King’s College London and author of the book Banking on the State: The Financial Foundations of Lebanon, “is one of the most neoliberal countries on the planet”.

Speaking to TRT World, Safieddine said: “Thanks to the general sector-wide nature of the current crisis and its direct impact on people’s daily lives resulting from withdrawal restrictions and rising prices, the financial system and the banks in particular are now under attack.”

But how did Lebanon get to this point?

For decades, Lebanon’s commercial banks have been considered the ‘bulwark’ of the Lebanese economy. These local banks are the focal point of any money coming into the country, money going out to buy imports and funding the public debt.

For its part, Banque du Liban was - like all central banks - tasked with enacting a monetary policy to ensure the stability of the Lebanese lira, and since 1997, BdL has managed to keep the exchange rate pegged at 1507.5 LBP to the US dollar.

Normally, currencies will fluctuate along with a country’s balance of payments, and will devalue as exports come in and foreign currency goes out. However, despite Lebanon’s near-zero industrial output and heavy reliance on imported goods, the exchange rate remained the same.

‘Maintaining the peg’, as it came to be known, became almost an obsession as it allowed for what is now becoming clear was effectively an illusion of middle class lifestyle in the country. The peg allowed for the conspicuous consumption of luxury goods, financed personal travel and study abroad, all while the economy continued to stagnate.

In order to sustain the illusion, Lebanon’s central bank had to ensure a continual inflow of foreign currency, namely US dollars. Enter what financial experts refer to as ‘financial engineering’ and what Triangle, a Lebanese think tank referred to as "a regulated Ponzi scheme which has benefited the banking sector and left the rest of the Lebanese to foot the bill."

Simply put, this consisted of BdL borrowing US dollar deposits from commercial banks at exorbitant interest rates. In return, commercial banks were entitled to take out Lebanese lira loans worth 150 per cent of the previously referred to US dollar loans at an interest rate of 2 percent. The commercial banks would then re-issue the same Lira loans back to the central bank at an interest rate of 13 per cent, all while offering their clients unusually high rates of return that unsurprisingly were never questioned.

While foreign cash was still flowing into the country, this shored up BdL’s foreign currency reserves - thereby facilitating the maintenance of the peg - and led to record profits for the banking sector, all while the economy continued to flounder. Lebanon’s banks had essentially been reduced to being the middleman between depositors and BdL. With most people unable to access their money and with analysts coming to the previously unimaginable conclusion that depositors’ money has become nothing more than an accounting entry, the inherent unsustainability of the system has come to the fore.

For Safieddine, the foundation of this issue ultimately goes back to the formal establishment of Lebanon’s banking lobby - the Association of Banks - in 1959 and the country’s neo-liberal economic orientation.

“The Association of Banks managed to hollow out Lebanon’s Law of Money Credit, which outlines the powers of the central bank, from provisions that would have empowered the central bank to better regulate the banking sector,” he told TRT World.