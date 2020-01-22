Intelligence police raided the office of Juan Guaido on Tuesday, while the US-backed opposition leader was travelling in Europe seeking to bolster support for his campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Masked officers from feared SEBIN intelligence police unit blocked the building’s entrances and lined the street with their vehicles, barring entry by lawmakers aligned with Guaido.

The United States and about 60 other nations recognise Guaido, who heads the opposition-dominated National Assembly, as Venezuela’s legitimate president. They contend Maduro’s 2018 re-election was invalid and marred by fraud. Guaido, however, has no control over government institution or the military.

Legislator Manuela Bolivar confirmed the raid on his office, saying she was allowed to go to the door of the third-floor space, where officers were still inside working inside.

Lawmakers called it an illegal search.