House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on Wednesday shortly before they were delivered to the Senate, where the US president faces trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"So sad, so tragic for our country, that the actions taken by the president to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardise the security of our elections, has taken us to this place," Pelosi said shortly before using several ceremonial pens to sign the articles.

The articles were ceremonially walked through the US Capitol to the US Senate.

President Trump complained anew it was all a "hoax," even as fresh details emerged about his efforts in Ukraine.

Deeply divided nation

Earlier Wednesday, the House voted 228-193, almost entirely along party lines to deliver the charges.

The split reflected the deeply divided nation at the start of this presidential election year.

It came one month after the House impeached Trump alleging he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage.