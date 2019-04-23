Helen Egbe has done all kinds of low-paid work to scrape by since she crossed the border to Agbokim Waterfalls village in southern Nigeria’s Cross River State.

Egbe, a single mother, fled the town of Mamfe in the Manyu division of the Southwest Region in Cameroon in November 2017, following a heavy crackdown by Cameroonian security forces on Anglophone separatists trying to break away from the Francophone-dominated government in Yaounde.

“I do not want to rely on anybody to feed my children and meet my needs so I hustle on my own and I make up to $3 to $5 per day,” says 37-year-old Egbe, who has worked in construction sites, a small chewing stick processing factory, and in cocoa and cassava farms to cater for her two children aged 11 and seven.

Fighting between security forces and armed groups has displaced some 437,000 people in Cameroon.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, reports that 32,602 Cameroonian refugees were registered in Nigeria as of March 2019. Of this number, 53 percent are women and 51 percent are children.

A divided country

A country created by the unification of former British and French administrative units in 1961, Cameroon has 10 semi-autonomous regions, of which eight are Francophone and the other two mainly English-speaking people in the Northwest and Southwest regions.

Twenty percent of Cameroon’s more than 24 million inhabitants are from the Anglophone regions, where people say they are marginalised and complain about a lack of equal representation in public offices, unemployment, poor infrastructure and a constant struggle to access basic services.

Some grumble that government documents are largely written in French, even though the central African country, which shares a border with Nigeria’s southeast, claims to be bilingual.

In October 2016, lawyers and teachers from the Anglophone regions organised a strike over the deployment of Francophone lawyers and teachers to their regions, demanding greater autonomy.

But nothing angered the government like the declaration of a new state known as Ambazonia on October 1 2017 by separatists. Government security forces descended on protesters with brutal force, arresting people, burning villages and killing people.

Armed groups such as the Ambanzonia Defence Forces, Tiger and Red Dragons, have since sprung up to fight back and gain independence for their people, worsening the crisis.

Struggle for survival

In Nigeria, Cameroonians seeking asylum have settled in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue and Taraba states, but the majority are in Cross River State.

There, refugees are living in resettlement camps and mainly among host communities in border villages, including Agbokim Waterfalls village where Helen Egbe continues to live. Most of them struggle to access food, health care services, shelter, education, water and sanitation facilities.

Egbe now ventures deep into the surrounding forest to cut down branches of trees that she transports back to the village on dugout canoes. These branches are chopped into pencil-sized chewing twigs which are widely used for brushing teeth across Africa.

She is able to get at least six bags after the branches have been chopped into smaller pieces and makes up to $40 in profits. Her two children now attend a nearby school and she recently secured a single room for $36 a year.

“Sometimes I trek in the forest for 29 miles before I will find the right tree,” Egbe tells TRT World. She also collects bundles of eru or afang vine to sell to buyers in local markets. Eru vines are widely sought after here to make native delicacies, and she makes up to $27 after sales.

Around Agbokim Waterfalls village, the majority of the more than 1,200 refugees living here are engaged in making the teeth-cleaning sticks to earn $8 to $10 for a full bag, which can take up to a week to fill.

This is what 30-year-old Queen Etta does to feed her six children and husband. None of her kids are attending school yet despite moving to the village in October 2017.

“Sometimes I have to beg for food to survive, or I go to work in cassava farms in exchange for tubers of yam or any other food available,” Etta says, a toddler strapped to her back prattling.

She is paid $8 to fill a bag with chewing sticks, but complains that sometimes she is “owed and insulted and mostly paid in installments because I am a refugee”.

Most chewing stick buyers come from Cotonou, the commercial hub of Benin Republic, explains 38-year-old Ebam Ivo, who collects tree branches for making chewing twigs, too.

A full bag of the teeth-cleaning twigs costs $42.

“There is no help again from NGOs and the UNHCR,” Ivo says. “Our children are not going to school anymore because we cannot afford the fees.”

Another refugee, Victor Eban, says he has taken to clearing farmlands for planting and weeding before the harvest to survive.

A father of two, 35-year-old Eban gets paid $3 per day to work from 6am to 2pm, but that “doesn’t come every day and things really getting worse for us”, he laments.

Limited support in Nigeria