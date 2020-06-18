India said on Thursday it was using diplomatic channels with China to de-escalate a military standoff in a remote Himalayan border region where 20 Indian soldiers were killed this week.

Responding to China's claim to the disputed Galwan Valley in the western Himalayas, India's External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said both sides agreed to handle the situation responsibly.

"Making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding,” he said in a statement.

Monday’s clash that killed 20 Indian troops was the deadliest between the sides in 45 years. China has not said whether it suffered any casualties.

India held funerals for some of the soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops at subzero temperatures in a disputed mountainous border region, as the two nuclear powers sought to de-escalate tensions.

Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley three days after the clashes, in which India said China had also suffered casualties. Unconfirmed reports byIndian media say 40 Chinese soldiers were killed.

Rising tensions with China, whose economy is five times bigger than India's and has a better-funded military, has become Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most serious foreign policy challenge since he took power in 2014.

The two nuclear-armed countries fought a brief border war in 1962 and have had occasional flare-ups when patrols have confronted each other at the poorly defined Line of Actual Control, or the de facto border.

But on Monday night, hundreds of soldiers fought with iron rods and clubs studded with nails in freezing heights for several hours.

Dozens of people lined the street in the southern town of Suryapet as the body of army colonel B Santosh Babu wrapped in the Indian flag was brought home.

Funerals of other soldiers will also be taking place in their hometowns and villages, including several in the eastern state of Bihar.

India cautions China as companies call for Chinese boycott

Both sides accused each other of instigating the clash between their forces in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, an Indian confederation of small and midsize companies called for a boycott of 500 Chinese goods including toys and textiles to express “strong criticism” of China's alleged aggression in Ladakh.

The call for a boycott followed Wednesday protests in New Delhi where demonstrators destroyed items they said were made in China while chanting “China get out”.

The Himalayan clash has fanned anti-Chinese sentiment already running high due to the coronavirus. India is counting more than 366,000 cases and 12,237 deaths.

But a broader boycott could backfire for India if China chose to retaliate by banning exports to India of the raw ingredients used by India's pharmaceutical industry.