In a major setback to recent measures to de-escalate rising tensions, on Monday evening a deadly brawl took place along the Himalayan border that separates India and China.

The result of the bloody hand-to-hand combat, which took place in the picturesque Galwan valley, ended with at least 20 Indian troops being killed.

China confirmed casualties on its side as well, but the facts remain vague (China is usually reluctant to publicly report losses).

India and China both have well-developed mythologies of national martyrdom in war, and the Indian soldiers who died are already filling that role.

As indicated by the lack of media coverage, Beijing seems to be playing down the situation and keeping its options open.

The clash is the latest in a long-running contest over the precise location of their Himalayan border – a 3,500 kilometre-long disputed frontier known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – which is neither marked in real life nor delineated on any maps shared by the two countries.

Chinese and Indian patrols on the border customarily go unarmed to avoid escalation – but both sides turned to improvised weapons such as clubs, stones, and iron rods. Given that the fighting occurred in the mountains of Ladakh (literally, “the land of high passes”), there might have been fatalities due to the altitude, too.

Col. Zhang Shuli, a spokesman for the Chinese military, said there had been a “fierce physical conflict” and accused India of crossing the unofficial border between the two countries to “launch a provocative attack.”

Meanwhile, India blamed the fracas on China’s attempt to “change the status quo” in the area.

After his silence on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally responded on Wednesday, indicating that India would not compromise on its “integrity and sovereignty”.

“The Indian government has focused on projecting India’s strength, so it will be difficult for India to back down. Perhaps China will unilaterally ‘withdraw’ but if not, it is certainly possible to see the situation escalating,” said Gareth Price, Senior Research Fellow at the Asia-Pacific Programme in Chatham House.

But an escalated crisis doesn’t have to mean full-blown war.

“It may be that, as has happened between India and Pakistan, both sides may produce their own narratives of ‘victory’ but the present disconnect with the positive statements from Beijing and Delhi and events on the ground is deeply concerning,” Price told TRT World.

While the flashpoint has thrown a fragile balancing act into question, the two sides find themselves at this precarious juncture after frayed bilateral relations over recent years have continued to intensify.

More reverberations on the security front could soon follow.

“Both countries are likely to invest more in security in their positions along the LAC,” said Rohan Mukherjee, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale-NUS College. “The LAC itself is likely to become the site of more chance encounters between Indian and Chinese patrols, and perhaps more frequent violent clashes as well.”

“At the same time, it is unlikely that the current clash will spiral into a larger conflict in Ladakh given the challenges of terrain and altitude,” he added.

Geopolitical (under)currents