Egypt has arrested a veteran journalist who has been openly critical of the government after he appeared on the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Monir, 65, was arrested by plainclothes police officers in Giza early on Monday, the New York-based advocacy group said.

"Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Mohamed Monir and drop these baseless charges," it said.

Arrested for supporting Morsi?

"Monir is already in failing health, and to detain him pending trial during a pandemic is exceptionally cruel."

Monir has been remanded in police custody for 15 days on charges of joining a terrorist organisation, spreading false news and misusing social media.

His arrest comes as Egypt steps up a crackdown on the press that it has been waging since Abdel Fattah el Sisi became president in 2014, a year after he led the army's overthrow of his predecessor Mohamed Morsi.

The government regards Monir as a mouthpiece for Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, now blacklisted as a terrorist organisation.

Police had previously raided Monir's apartment on Saturday.