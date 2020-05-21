Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, an Iranian member of parliament and former chairman of the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said his country has spent about $20-30 billion on Syria, and Iran must be reimbursed in the future.

In his video interview to the country's reformist local media Etemad Online, Falahatpisheh said the money spent in Syria belongs to the Iranians.

In March 2018, Falahatpisheh paid a visit to Syria and said Iran should support Assad’s regime against “terrorists” and claimed his country played a major role in “all successful operations” in the war-torn country.

Despite not mentioning how the money was spent in Syria, whether on Iranian and Hezbollah militias or investments made directly to Assad regime’s military, he added that Syria (read: Bashar al Assad) has accrued a big debt to Iran.

He didn’t specify how or when Syria should repay the money and he didn’t explicitly explain how much of it should be reimbursed. The Iranian public was quick to react to Falahatpisheh's statements; a journalist branded his comments “unprofessional and vulgar.”

Syria’s reconstruction process has long been a controversial issue in both the media and among the states involved in the conflict. Russia and Iran are known to be at odds with each other over how the reconstruction will commence.

Recently, controversy erupted when Rami Makhlouf, Bashar al Assad’s cousin, an ally of Iran, released a number of videos that, in essence, aired out the Assad family’s dirty laundry. He spoke of the standoff between the Assad regime, his companies and of taxes being squeezed out of him, along with attempts to seize his wealth.

There are allegations that Assad squeezed his billionaire cousin to pay for Moscow’s expenses in Syria.