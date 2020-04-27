This year Ramadan for most Muslims will be unlike any they have experienced before.

Hundreds of millions of Muslims began a month of no food or drink from dawn to dusk.

Precautions against the coronavirus will mean large public gatherings celebrating Ramadan are off the menu. For millions around the world, the breaking of the fast is a communal event which this year will be limited to the closest of family relations.

The coronavirus has impacted some of Islam’s holiest sites.

Jerusalem’s al Aqsa Mosque is closed to all but those looking after the site. Similarly, the grand mosques of Mecca and Medina, which would normally be heaving with thousands of worshippers, have fallen silent.

Palestinian worshippers perform the Taraweeh prayer in front of the Bab Al Asbat Gate outside the closed-down Masjid al Aqsa compound during the holy month of Ramadan in Old Town in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem on April 26, 2020.

Worshippers in Jerusalem are paying attention to social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The month of Ramadan is a period of intense spirituality, self-control and an opportunity to reconnect with God. The Muslim faithful, following their evening meal, will engage in special nighttime prayers known as taraweeh.

Mosques around the world have either been closed or attendance has been restricted in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic. Closures are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future in the interests of public safety.

Palestinian Hamude Abu Amre and his family, who lost their homes to Israeli attacks, break their fast together.

Not everyone is observing social distancing during this Ramadan.

Protesters in Baghdad are breaking their fast during iftar inTahrir Square in Baghdad.

Starting on 1 October 2019, Iraqi citizens have continued to march in the streets to express their anger at endemic corruption, high unemployment and foreign interference.

With much of Lebanon still under lockdown as the country aims to stem the spread of the coronavirus, people marked the beginning of Ramadan this year by releasing sky lanterns.