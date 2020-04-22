The world is likely to witness a long spell of widespread hunger, estimated to double this year to 265 million as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic's economic fallout, according to the latest report of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

According to the UN, at present 135 million people are already in the acutely hungry category, and the pandemic has the potential to leave an additional 130 million people in that category.

"Millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations, including many women and children, face being pushed to the brink of starvation, with the spectre of famine a very real and dangerous possibility," World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said during a virtual session of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

He added that a total of 265 million people across the world could be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of this year.

The UN and world experts are calling on governments for swift action to provide food and humanitarian relief to those who live in the most-at-risk regions.

Beasley also mentioned that 36 countries around the world may face famine as a part of the pandemic's impact.

"In a worst-case scenario, we could be looking at famine in about three dozen countries, and in fact, in 10 of these countries we already have more than one million people per country who are on the verge of starvation. In many places, this human suffering is the heavy price of conflict," Beasley said.

As the crisis would push more than 260 million people to the brink of starvation worldwide, Chief Economist of the World Food Programme, Dr Arif Husain said: “Covid-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread.”

“It is a hammer blow for millions more who can only eat if they earn a wage. Lockdowns and global economic recession have already decimated their nest eggs. It only takes one more shock – like Covid-19 – to push them over the edge. We must collectively act now to mitigate the impact of this global catastrophe,” Husain added.

Poor Countries